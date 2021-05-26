JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Postponed Till Further Notice

IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Kharagpur on Wednesday postponed the JEE Advanced 2021 examination which was scheduled to be held on July 3 keeping in view the Covid situation.

Candidates can check the official notice on official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The revised dates will be announced in due course of time.

The official notification reads, “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time.”

On April 27, a three-member committee held a meeting to discuss the prevailing pandemic situatiion in the country.

Earlier, JEE Main 2021 April and May sessions were also postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The JEE Main April exam was scheduled for April 27, 28, and 30, while May exam from 24th to 28th of the month.

The dates for these exams have not been notified by NTA yet.

The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I was scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II was scheduled to be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates have to register themselves online for the computer-based entrance test.