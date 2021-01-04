JEE Advanced Dates To Be Announced On Jan 7

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 in a live discussion on Twitter on January 7.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the minister said that he will also clarify the admission process and eligibility criteria in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

My dear students,

I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021

Earlier last year, the government said there will be four attempts to clear the examination.

In this connection, the first attempt will be from February 23 to 26 while the last date to apply for the same is January 16. The best of the four attempts will be considered for the final merit list. The exam will be held in 11 regional languages.