Top StoriesNational

JEE Advanced Dates To Be Announced On Jan 7

By Pratidin Bureau
46

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 in a live discussion on Twitter on January 7.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the minister said that he will also clarify the admission process and eligibility criteria in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

Related News

Chhota Rajan, 3 Others Jailed For 2 Years In Extortion Case

‘CoWIN’ – The Official Vaccine App In India

AJYCP To Hold Statewide Anti-CAA Protest On Jan 9

World’s 1st Hospital Train “Lifeline…

Earlier last year, the government said there will be four attempts to clear the examination.

In this connection, the first attempt will be from February 23 to 26 while the last date to apply for the same is January 16. The best of the four attempts will be considered for the final merit list. The exam will be held in 11 regional languages.

You might also like
Regional

AGP leaders meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh to oppose citizenship to Bangladeshis

National

Will ‘try’ to attend Modi’s oath ceremony: Mamata

Regional

GHC Dismisses BPF’s Plea Against Governor’s Rule in BTAD

Top Stories

COVID-19: One-Third of Delhi’s People Develop Antibodies

Regional

Sarusajai Stadium Converts Into Workplace of NHM: Himanta

Regional

Kokrajhar: 3 Areas declared Containment Zone

Comments
Loading...