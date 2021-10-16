JEE Advanced: Mridul Agarwal Creates History, Scores Highest-Ever Percentile

Mridul Agarwal of Jaipur, Rajasthan has created a history of sorts by not only topping but also scoring the highest ever percentage in the IIT-JEE entrance examination.

Mridul topped the chart by scoring 348 out of 360 marks with 96.66 per cent in the JEE-Advanced 2021. Mridul obtained AIR-1 in JEE-Main 2021. He scored 300 out of 300 marks and a 100 percentile in the March attempt, while he achieved 100 percentile in the February attempt. Mridul secured 98.2 per cent in Class 10 and 98.66 per cent in Class 12. He scored 428 marks in BITSAT along with securing All India Rank-1 in JEE-Main.

“It is important to keep faith in oneself. It is not impossible to create or break a record. For this, one has to prepare a strategy and work accordingly. Also, have the utmost trust in your mentors and institute,” he was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

Mridul aspires to join IIT-Bombay and become a Computer Software Engineer.

“I have been a part of Kota Coaching for four wonderfully enlightening years. The competitive environment has a huge role in shaping my preparation. I aimed to attain 100 percentile, which I achieved in JEE-Main. With my hard work and determination, I earned an incredible feat in JEE-Advanced. During my preparation, I planned my studies by setting a target and making it a point to achieve it. Apart from the coaching, I devoted about 6 to 8 hours daily to self-study,” said Mridul.