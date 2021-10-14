JEE Advanced Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared On Friday

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2021 on Friday.

The time of the result has not been announced by IIT Kharagpur but the day of the publication of the result is mentioned in the JoSAA counselling schedule.

Registration for JoSAA counselling, for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions, will begin at 10 am, after JEE Advanced result 2021. The official result website is jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced result is published in form of result-cum mark sheet. Further, a list of all India toppers will be published too.

Those who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam will undergo the IIT admission process through JoSAA counselling.

JEE Main qualified candidates can also participate in JoSAA counselling, for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government-Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) other than the IITs.