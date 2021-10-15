JEE Advanced Result To Be Declared At 10 AM Today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare the JEE Advanced result 2021 on Friday at 10 am.

The official result website is jeeadv.ac.in.

The day of the publication of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result is mentioned in the JoSAA counselling schedule on the website

Registration for JoSAA counselling, for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions, will begin at 10 am, after JEE Advanced result 2021.

Along with JEE Advanced result, IIT Kharagpur will also publish the list of all India toppers and some other information.

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 at test centres across the country.