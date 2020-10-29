JEE Exam Scam: 5 Accused Sent to 5-days Judicial Custody

The five accused of using proxy to appear in the JEE exam have been sent to 5-days judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday. The police sought 7-days judicial custody for further investigation but the court gave 5-days custody to the five accused.

The CJM court also rejected the bail plea appealed by the five accused.

The accused are Dr. Jyotirmoy Das, Neel Nakhatra Das, Hemendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita and Hirukamal Pathak.

It has come to light that Hemendra Nath Sarma and Pranjal Kalita are the owners of ION Digital Zone where the exam took place situated at Borjhar.