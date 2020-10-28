JEE Exam Scam: Azara Police Arrests Prime Accused

The prime accused of the JEE examination scam has been arrested by Azara police on Wednesday. A candidate Neel Nakhashtra Das had appeared for the examination as a proxy candidate at ION Digital Zone in Azara.

The candidate has expressed the details of the exam scam through mobile phone. He was arrested by Azara Police and Guwahati police today.

The candidate is currently under interrogation at Azara police station.

The Guwahati police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DCP (West) to investigate the case. An FIR was lodged at Azara police station against the student who allegedly cracked the JEE (MAIN) examination on September 5, 2020.

Officer-in-charge of Azara police station also said that the complainant Mitradev Sarmah has also provided electronic evidence against the student.

“According to the evidence received, the candidate himself revealed that he came out of the examination hall after doing biometrics with the help of an invigilator and someone else appeared in the examination in place of him. As far the information received, the candidate obtained 99.8 percent and AIR rank without appearing in the examination,” stated the FIR.

