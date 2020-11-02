JEE Exam Scam: Bhargab Deka Sent to 7-Days Cop Custody

By Pratidin Bureau
The prime accused of the JEE exam scam for using a proxy candidate to appear in the examination, Bhargab Deka has been remanded to seven days judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Monday. The police sought 14-days custody but the court-approved 7-days of custody to Deka.

The court also rejected the bail plea of Deka.

Deka was arrested on Sunday evening from Borjhar airport after arriving from Bangkok.

Deka, who is the owner of the coaching institute Global Edu Light, was absconding since the scam came to light. He helped candidate Neel Nakshatra Das in the entire process of using a proxy candidate in the exam. Neel along with four others were arrested by police and sent to five days of judicial custody.

