JEE Exam Scam: Four More Arrested

In a major development, besides the arrest of the prime accused Neel Nakhashtra Das of the JEE examination scam by Azara police on Wednesday, four other accused have been apprehended as well.

The four accused are Dr. Jyotirmoy Das, Hamendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita, and Hirukamal Pathak.

The Guwahati police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DCP (West) to investigate the case. An FIR was lodged at Azara police station against the student who allegedly cracked the JEE (MAIN) examination on September 5, 2020.

Officer-in-charge of Azara police station also said that the complainant Mitradev Sarmah has also provided electronic evidence against the student.

“According to the evidence received, the candidate himself revealed that he came out of the examination hall after doing biometrics with the help of an invigilator and someone else appeared in the examination in place of him. As far the information received, the candidate obtained 99.8 percent and AIR rank without appearing in the examination,” stated the FIR.