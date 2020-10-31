JEE Exam Scam: One More Held

In a recent development in the JEE exam scam, another suspect has been apprehended by Guwahati police on Friday night.

Accused Kakoli Bezbaruah was arrested from Roopnagar in the capital city.

Meanwhile, the other five accused have been sent to a five day judicial custody on Thursday. The CJM court also rejected the bail plea appealed by the five accused.The accused are Dr. Jyotirmoy Das, Neel Nakhatra Das, Hemendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita and Hirukamal Pathak.

The prime accused Neel Nakhashtra Das had appeared for the examination as a proxy candidate at ION Digital Zone in Azara. The candidate has expressed the details of the exam scam through mobile phone. He was arrested by Azara Police and Guwahati police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to arrest accused Bhargav Deka.