JEE Exam Scam: Prime Accused Bhargav Deka Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime accused in the JEE exam scandal Bhargav Deka has been arrested at Guwahati airport on Sunday.

As per sources, Deka arrived at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) from Bangkok via Delhi. He was nabbed by a team of police who were present at the airport.

Deka, who is the owner of coaching institute Global Edu Light, was absconding since the scam came to light. He helped candidate Neel Nakshatra Das in the entire process of using a proxy candidate in the exam. Neel along with four others were arrested by police and sent to five days of judicial custody.

It is believed that the entire operation of the JEE exam scam will be uncovered after his arrest.

Meanwhile, an employee of the coaching institute Kakoli Bezbaruah, who was arrested on Friday, is currently being interrogated at Azara police station, Guwahati.

