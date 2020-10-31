JEE Exam Scam: Prime Accused Still Absconding

The prime accused in the JEE exam scam Bhargab Deka who helped Neel Nakshatra Das in the entire process of using a proxy candidate is still absconding. Deka is the owner of Global Edu Light, a city-based coaching institute.

According to police source, it is yet to be find out who appeared in the examination on behalf of Neel Nakshatra. Neel along with four others were arrested by police and sent to five days of judicial custody.

Police are investigating into the incident and hope that the prime accused will soon be arrested.

Meanwhile another suspect has been apprehended by Guwahati police on Friday night.

Accused Kakoli Bezbaruah was arrested from Roopnagar in the capital city.

