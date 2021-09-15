JEE Main 2021 Results: 44 Students Score 100 Percentile, 18 Awarded Rank 1

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main 2021 results were declared today and a total of 44 candidates scored 100 percentile this year, while, 18 secured the top rank.

The first rank holders included Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh)

Candidates can check the results on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE-Main exam was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

While the first phase was held in February, the second phase was conducted in March.

Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the next phases, which were scheduled for April and May, were postponed.

Hence, the third phase was held in July and the fourth phase was held in August.