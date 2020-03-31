JEE (Main) April-2020 postponed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE (Main) April 2020 examinations to the last week of May 2020. The exact date will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks, informed NTA.

The NTA has further hoped that normalcy will be restored relatively soon. The Admit Cards for the Examination will now be issued after 15th April 2020 based on the situation at that time.

Earlier, the JEE (Main) April 2020 examinations were scheduled to be held on the 5th, 7th to 9th and 11th April 2020.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803 for any further clarification.