JEE Main: April Session Exams Postponed

In a latest update for the conduct of Joint Entrance Examination – Main, the National Testing Agency on Sunday announced the deferment of the JEE MAIN that was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28 and 30.

The announcement for the revised dates will be declared later on, or atleast 15 days prior the rescheduled dates of the examination.

A notice released by NTA read, that keeping in view of the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into the account of safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE Main examination.

