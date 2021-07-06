EducationNationalTop Stories

JEE Main Exam Schedule Out For April-May 2021

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the exam schedule for JEE Main (April and May) sessions 2021 on Tuesday.

The minister made the announcement through a virtual live session where he said that April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27-August 2.

Meanwhile, the registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier.

Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Those who wish to apply for the April session will be able to apply from tonight (July 6) to July 8. JEE Main (May) session registrations will be open from July 9-12. Candidates will also be able to change their exam centres, as per verified sources.

A total of 6.80 lakh candidates have already been registered for JEE Main April 2021. For the May session, 6.09 candidates have registered. The registration number is executed to go higher as the application windows have been reopened for both April and May sessions, as per the information shared by the NTA.

Also Read: Gauhati University To Hold UG 1st, 3rd Sem Exams Online
