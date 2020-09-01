JEE Main Exam Today Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid widespread protests and controversies, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 will begin today in the backdrop of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. The National Testing Agency or NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from September 1-6, 2020, and for this, the Centre has finalized the standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct the examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court had on August 17 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at 605 centers for BTech/BE and 489 centres for BArch and B Planning.

Guidelines for JEE 2020 Exam candidates

1. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, NTA has added precautionary measures for the candidates to follow, which includes a self-declaration form attached to JEE Main admit card. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to sign the declaration and submit on the day of the exam.

The JEE Main undertaking includes various fields like travel information of the candidate, any flu-like symptoms (cough, breathlessness, fever, etc) they have and any close contacts with COVID-19 positive patients during the last 14 days.

2. On the day of the exam, the candidate has to bring the undertaking given on the admit card at page-1 (duly filled in, except his/her signature which he/she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator). This undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the admit card.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for JEE Main exam 2020

1. All examination centres will be thoroughly sanitised ahead of the exams. The centres will be provided with masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays.

2. The gap between 2 seats to be maintained as per GOI guidelines.

3. Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan the barcode on the admit card.

4. Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before the start of the exam by invigilators, who will be wearing gloves to ensure hygiene.

Free travel, accommodation for students

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and flood-like situation across the country, some Indian states have decided to provide free travel and accommodation to JEE-NEET candidates so that they won’t have to miss out on their exams due to lack of resources.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishank’ has appealed to the chief ministers of various states to support the students appearing for the exam.