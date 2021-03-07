JEE Main Result Expected Today

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2021 held in February is expected to be released on Sunday.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency, NTA would release the NTA Score or percentile rank for the candidates who have appeared in the February examination

Notably, the result date is expected as per the calendar of Past Examinations updated on its official website nta.ac.in.

As per reports, only the results of Paper I are expected to be released today. The result of each session will be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores. The calculation will be session-wise, and all the highest raw scores will have a normalised percentile score of 100 for respective JEE Main 2021 sessions.

The first session was held between February 23-26. JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in three more sessions– March, April and May. The next session of the examination will take place from March 15 to 18, and the registrations for the same are closing today.