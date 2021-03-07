National

JEE Main Result Expected Today

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
14

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Result 2021 held in February is expected to be released on Sunday.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. National Testing Agency, NTA would release the NTA Score or percentile rank for the candidates who have appeared in the February examination

Notably, the result date is expected as per the calendar of Past Examinations updated on its official website nta.ac.in.

Related News

Bengal Polls: PM Modi To Address Mega Rally In Kolkata

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Break Silence After Raids

Kejriwal Announces New School Education Board For Delhi

Farmers’ Protest Enters 100th Day, Expressway Blocked

As per reports, only the results of Paper I are expected to be released today. The result of each session will be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores. The calculation will be session-wise, and all the highest raw scores will have a normalised percentile score of 100 for respective JEE Main 2021 sessions.

The first session was held between February 23-26. JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in three more sessions– March, April and May. The next session of the examination will take place from March 15 to 18, and the registrations for the same are closing today.

You might also like
National

Nobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded To Goodenough, Stanley & Yoshino

Top Stories

SC gives Arnab 3 weeks protection from arrest

Top Stories

LPG price cut by Rs 100

World

Nepal Govt Signs Peace Deal With Maoist Group

Regional

Arunachal Seeks Centre’s Assistance to attract investments

National

BJP gets 3 MLAs in WB

Comments
Loading...