JEE Main Session 4 Exam Dates Rescheduled: Education Min

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 4 exam dates have been revised.

The Session 4 examinations will be held on Aug 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.

The Education Minister informed based on persistent demand from JEE aspirants and to enable the applicants to maximise their performance the dates have been revised.

JEE Session 4 will also see examinees from the department of Planning and Architecture besides the engineering aspirants.

The exam was earlier scheduled from July 27 to August 2, however, was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 7.32 lakh students have already registered for JEE Main Session 4 and National Testing Agency conducting the examination has extended the application deadline to July 20.