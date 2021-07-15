EducationNationalTop Stories

JEE Main Session 4 Exam Dates Rescheduled: Education Min

By Pratidin Bureau

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 4 exam dates have been revised.

The Session 4 examinations will be held on Aug 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2.

The Education Minister informed based on persistent demand from JEE aspirants and to enable the applicants to maximise their performance the dates have been revised.

Related News

Assam Govt To Opt For Artificial Insemination To Get Only…

Centre Releases ₹ 75,000 Cr To States As GST Compensation

Assam Govt To Reappoint Retd ASI Officers: CM Sarma

Assam | Teachers Can Now Apply for Transfer Through Online…

Also Read: Assam Govt To Reappoint Retd ASI Officers: CM Sarma

JEE Session 4 will also see examinees from the department of Planning and Architecture besides the engineering aspirants.

The exam was earlier scheduled from July 27 to August 2, however, was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As many as 7.32 lakh students have already registered for JEE Main Session 4 and National Testing Agency conducting the examination has extended the application deadline to July 20.

Also Read: Assam | Teachers Can Now Apply for Transfer Through Online Mode: Ranoj Pegu
You might also like
Top Stories

Child Labour Issues Worsens In Assam

Top Stories

Rajani Khargaria’s daughter-in-law surrenders

Assam

Train connecting Silghat-Chennai flagged off

National

Actor Dilip Kumar’s Brother Dies of COVID-19

Assam

Gauhati HC orders appointment of 9,513 successful TET candidates

Assam

Norm Violators in Quarantine Center will be put in Jail: Himanta

Comments
Loading...