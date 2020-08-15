NationalTop Stories

JEE Mains Admit Card Release Date To Be Announced Soon

By Pratidin Bureau
National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the release date of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 admit card in the next few days.

The NTA will hold the JEE Mains 2020 from September 1 to 6, 2020 from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening shift. However, the official date for the release of admit cards has not been announced yet.

According to the information brochure released by NTA, JEE main admit card will be displayed 15 days before the commencement of exam. In this regard, the students can expect the release date of downloading of admit card by August 17 on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” reads the official NTA notice.

