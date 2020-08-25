JEE, NEET Exams To Be Held On Scheduled Dates: NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday asserted once again that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) exams will be conducted on the dates announced earlier.

An official statement from NTA said the JEE Main will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13 after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of the postponement of the exams to be conducted in September this year. The top court said, “We find that there is absolutely no justification m the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating NEETUG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020″.

The statement also read, that number of examination centres have also been increased from 570 to 660 in case of JEE Main and 2546 to 3843 in case of NEET UG 2020.

In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated alternatively in case of JEE (Main). In case of NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12, now.

Additionally, in case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier I 32 lakh to 85000 now, the statement said.

Furthermore, the NTA has ensured that more than 99% candidates get the first choice of Centre Cities in both of these examinations, it said.