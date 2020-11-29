Top StoriesRegional JEE Scam: Accused Pradeep Kumar Arrested From Delhi By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Nov 29, 2020 205 Share One of the accused in the infamous JEE scam, Pradeep Kumar, was arrested by police from Delhi on Sunday. Kumar reportedly wrote the examination in place of Neel Nakshatra Das. He will be produced to court tomorrow. Related News UP: Journalist, Friend Killed In Suspected Arson Attack Nov 29, 2020 Australia Beat India By 51 Runs To Take 2-0 Series Lead Nov 29, 2020 Majuli: CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone Of PEB Police… Nov 29, 2020 COVID India: Total Cases Near 94 Lakh Nov 29, 2020 jee exam scampradeep kumar 205 Share