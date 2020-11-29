Top StoriesRegional

JEE Scam: Accused Pradeep Kumar Arrested From Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau
205

One of the accused in the infamous JEE scam, Pradeep Kumar, was arrested by police from Delhi on Sunday.

Kumar reportedly wrote the examination in place of Neel Nakshatra Das.

He will be produced to court tomorrow.

