One of the prime accused in the infamous JEE proxy scam, Pradeep Kumar, was arrested from Delhi and has been produced in the court on Monday afternoon.

The decision is yet to be announced.

Besides arresting Kumar on Sunday, police officials have also seized a laptop and mobile phone.

Kumar has been in under custody of Azara police officials.

Kumar reportedly wrote the examination in place of the Assam JEE topper Neel Nakshatra Das.