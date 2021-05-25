Jehadi Organizations Expanding Base in Assam Through Smuggling

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, an alarming situation has aroused concerning the internal security of Indian states including Assam which was mentioned in a news article published in Pratidin Time digital desk on May 20. The jehadists have formed a huge network in 24 states in India including the Northeastern states.

According to reports, the JMB, New JMB, Jamatul Mujahiddin, Al-Qaida etc, the terrorists groups which have been banned by the world runs their operation from New Delhi.

The findings of the report has revealed that religious based extremist and terrorist outfits such as Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), Indian Mujahideen (IM), Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Neo-JMB, Al Qaeda, other ‘Jehadi’ organizations have been gradually expanding its base in atleast 24 states including Assam. Moreover, the devastating second wave of pandemic in the country and recently concluded elections have helped such organizations to create widespread extensions in different parts of the country by successfully managing the coal smugglers, cattle smugglers, drug smugglers etc.

The reports said that three special business tycoons are involved in these smugglings from South East Asian countries to different parts of the world. Out of these three businessmen, two of them have settled in Guwahati and runs the smuggling from Myanmar via Mizoram, Dimapur and smuggled the illegal things to Bangladesh.

The reports also stated that according the Central Investigating Agency, these terror outfits have managed the border police and top officials of the headquarters to continue their smuggling process.

The report also stated that these two businessmen also gifted foreign cars to the officials associated with the investigating agency to manage the ongoing snuggling process. It may be mentioned that according to police, the two business tycoons who are associated with the smugglings the entire process has been looked after as normal law and order situation other than the terror activities.

Reports have also been revealed that soon after it came to light, the Assam Police have started an internal investigation and seized to foreign cars without any valid documents. According to sources in central investigation agency, although the police have seized the cars gifted by these jehadis, it was not known yet as to where the second car has gone.

It is very unfortunate that these two businessmen, Mustak and Javed is continuing their smuggling from Guwahati near the Assam Police headquarter in situated in Ulubari. Both Mustak and Javed are smuggling coal, gold, cattle, drugs etc. brought from Myanmar and smuggled to Assam, Dimapur, Meghalaya. They have also found a path for smuggling cows bought from Bihar, Punjab, Jharkhand etc and smuggled to Bangladesh to Garo Hills and other parts of Northeast. The report said that cattles which are bought at Rs. 10-15 thousand or 20000 which has been sold at Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh in Bangladesh.

The report has also revealed that such organizations have teams and leaders who are primarily function from the national capital and shockingly the findings state that the over 20 lakh people have been recruited in 24 states. The report also asserted that many individuals and also non-governmental firms who get involved with these organizations are actually unaware that they were even working with extremist or terrorist organizations. The report said these citizens were lulled into various ‘Jehadi activities’ in disguise of working for social and developmental causes.

The report also explained that through various illegal activities carried out by intruders and infiltrators including running syndicates of cattle smuggling, drugs smuggling, and human trafficking are a part of the systematic terrorism and extremism. The findings of the report claimed that in Assam, there are three leading suspects who are agents of Bangladesh and have even established good relations with some of the top administrative officials of the state. Although they have been identified as smugglers of illicit goods, the secret agents have been expanding their organisational base in Assam and other parts of the northeastern region and the country.

Meanwhile, the central and the state government have taken measures to bring into control the illegal smuggling process. The discussion held two days ago on the security of Dimapur-Myanmar border has also brought a new ray of hope to control the terror practice in the name of smuggling.

On the other hand, the Assam Police have also taken measures to control the drugs smuggling in different parts of the state by reshuffling the higher-rank officials in the state.

A large-scale search operation has also been conducted by the police in different districts and found a large number of illegal chupari, coal, drugs etc. in Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Marigaon, Meghalaya border, Nagaon, Hojai etc. Six DNLA members were also killed in a clash between police commandos in the Assam-Nagaland border area on Sunday night.

