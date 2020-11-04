JFA, Guwahati Press Club Condemn Arnab’s Arrest

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) and Guwahati Press Club have expressed utter dismay over the arrest of senior journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning by the Mumbai police, urging the Maharashtra government to release him urgently.

The forum also appealed to the media fraternity of India to raise strong voices against the physical assault to the chief editor of Republic TV.

“The rule of law defines the power to the police department for various occasions but arresting a senior scribe like a criminal is totally unacceptable,” stated JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria adding, “We hope, good sense will prevail over Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to show the basic minimum respect to Arnab Goswami as the scribe represents the voice of millions of Indians.”

Meanwhile, Guwahati Club President Manoj Kumar Nath and General Secretary Sanjoy Ray in a statement said, “Reopening of an old case of abetment to suicide that was closed for want of evidence, and arresting Editor In Chief of Republic TV Network in connection with the said case is very unfortunate. The manner in which Mr Goswami was arrested clearly leaves room for suspicion towards witch-hunting.”

“We have full faith in the justice delivery system of our country and hope that justice will be done,” the statement added.