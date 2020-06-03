JFA Urges state media houses to organize regular health check up camps

The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) urged the media houses in the State to organize regular health awareness and check up camps for the benefit of their employees. The forum expresses hope that the practicing physicians with other health workers would support the endeavour as a preventive measure to save precious lives of many media persons in Assam.

Television news presenter and video editor Manik Sarma breathed his last on Tuesday in a city hospital. Manik, 47, faced a brain stroke on Sunday night and it turned fatal for the young media person, who left behind his wife, a minor baby with other relatives and well wishers.

Manik is the sixth media person who died untimely during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in Assam, JFA said a statement.

Earlier, the State lost Pijush Kanti Das, Mozahedul Haque, Padmeswar Chitrakar, Bhaskar Dutta and Pranjal Hazarika to various ailments.