Jhankar Saikia Case: Diphu Court Announces 12 of 16 as Criminals

The Diphu District court on Monday announced 12 of the 16 accused as criminals of the brutal mob lynching case of Jhankar Saikia. The court will also announce the punishment of the accused on February 28.

The court has also announced four persons as fault-free. ASI Ramesh Nath, Habilder Harun Bora have been said as free from the crime.

Jhankar Saikia was beaten to death in 2013 by a group of auto-rickshaw drivers and was later shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition. Jhankar did not survive the brutality and was declared dead.

The verdict has been given after seven years under the fast-track hearing instructed by Justice Anowaruddin Ahmed.