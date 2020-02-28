Jhankar Saikia Case: Life Imprisonment Awarded for 12 Convicts

The Diphu district court on Friday awarded life imprisonment for the 12 convicts of the brutal mob lynching case of Jhankar Saikia.

The court announced 12 of the 16 accused as the convicts of the case on February 24 terming the four as crime-free.

It may be mentioned that Jhankar Saikia was beaten to death in 2013 by a group of auto-rickshaw drivers and was later shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition. Jhankar did not survive the brutality and was declared dead.

The verdict has been given after seven years under the fast-track hearing instructed by Justice Anowaruddin Ahmed.