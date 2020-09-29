Jharkhand Edu Minister Tests COVID-19 +

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Mahto took to twitter to announce his health condition. He said, “Dear friends, my report for Covid-19 has come out positive. I have been admitted to RIMS for treatment.”

The minister was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with complaints of breathlessness and low oxygen level.

The Jharkhand Education Minister has been kept in the hospital at high flow oxygen support in an ICU.

The minister also appealed to all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is the fourth minister in the state to have tested positive. Earlier, Mithilesh Thakur, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jharkhand reported 974 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 79,909, while the death toll mounted to 679 with nine more fatalities.