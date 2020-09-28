Top StoriesNational

Jharkhand HRD Minister Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
Human Resource Development (HRD) minister of Jharkhand Jagarnath Mahto has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The minister was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after he complained of health complications.

He took to his twitter handle and conveyed the same.

“My Covid-19 test report returned positive. I got myself admitted at RIMS for treatment. I appeal those who came in my contact in recent times to get themselves tested,” Mahto tweeted.

Mahto is the fourth minister to have contracted the virus in CM Hemant Soren’s cabinet. Earlier, cabinet ministers Mithilesh Thakur, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh had contracted the disease and successfully recovered from it.

So far 22 percent of the 79-member Jharkhand assembly tested positive for the virus.

