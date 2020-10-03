Jharkhand Minister Haji Hussain Ansari Passes Away

Haji Hussain Ansari, minority welfare minister of Jharkhand, breathed his last at a hospital in Ranchi on Saturday. He was 73.

The senior JMM leader was admitted to the Medanta hospital around two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson of the hospital, Ansari had tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday, which meant that he had recovered from the virus infection.

“Therefore, he did not die of COVID-19. He died this evening due to a cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson added.

Ansari also recently underwent a heart surgery.

He was a four-time MLA from the Madhupur assembly segment in Deoghar of Jharkhand.