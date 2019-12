The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, started at 8 am on Monday and the ruling BJP is locked in a close fight with the rival JMM-Congress combine.

The Congress and the JMM have crossed the majority in the 81-seat Assembly till 11 AM with 45 seats while the BJP is leading with second with 25 seats.

The counting of votes will take place in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, BJP had won 11 of the 14 seats in the state. The party lost Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Congress last year.

In the 2014 Jharkhand elections, the BJP had won 37 seats while the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) had won five. The Congress was reduced to just six seats.