Jharkhand polls: Counting of votes underway

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, started at 8 am on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa.

The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the district’s headquarters. The first result is expected at around 1 pm on Monday.

The exit polls indicated an edge to the JMM and Congress alliance. The BJP, however, is confident of returning to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed nine rallies each.

While former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed one rally.