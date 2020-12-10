Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Raped By 17 Men, Husband Held Hostage

In a horrific incident, a 35-year old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men as her husband was held hostage on Tuesday night in Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

As per reports, the couple was returning home from a weekly market when the accused intercepted them, held the husband hostage and committed the crime.

The incident came to light when the woman, a mother of five, registered a complaint at the nearby police station. She told that the men were drunk and also recognized one of them.

“The woman said she could identify only one person. We have detained the accused for interrogation. If his involvement was found in the crime, he would be sent to jail,” deputy inspector general (DIG) of Santhal region, Sudarshan Mandal and Dumka SP Ambar Lakra said.

However on the contrary, the SP stated that the complainant’s statements were not consistent as she said there were five men involved in the crime upon further interrogation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed serious concern over the alleged rape and asked police to complete the probe in the case within two months.