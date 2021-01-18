JioMart To Be Integrated Into Whatsapp Within 6 months

In a bid to ramp up its retail and grocery business in India, Reliance Industries plans to integrate its e-commerce app ‘JioMart’ into Whatsapp within six months, the Mint reported on Monday.

According to the report, the integration will allow hundreds of millions of users to order products from Reliance without having to leave the app.

Last year, Reliance raised about $26 billion from investors like Google and Facebook for its digital and retail arms as it takes on Amazon.com Inc and Walmart backed Flipkart in India.

The e-commerce app was launched in May last year with plans to be operational across 200 cities in India. It offers free express grocery delivery from neighbourhood stores.