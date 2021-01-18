NationalBusinessTechnology

JioMart To Be Integrated Into Whatsapp Within 6 months

By Pratidin Bureau
42

In a bid to ramp up its retail and grocery business in India, Reliance Industries plans to integrate its e-commerce app ‘JioMart’ into Whatsapp within six months, the Mint reported on Monday.

According to the report, the integration will allow hundreds of millions of users to order products from Reliance without having to leave the app.

Last year, Reliance raised about $26 billion from investors like Google and Facebook for its digital and retail arms as it takes on Amazon.com Inc and Walmart backed Flipkart in India.

Related News

Some Reporting On SSR Case “Contemptuous” Of…

Accepting New Policy of WhatsApp is Voluntary: DHC

NF Railways Bribery Case: All You Need To Know

UP Ward Boy Death Unrelated To COVID Jab: Govt

The e-commerce app was launched in May last year with plans to be operational across 200 cities in India. It offers free express grocery delivery from neighbourhood stores.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam readies 2000 beds to fight Corona

Regional

LS polls: Assam Congress to bring new faces

National

Heavy rain alert issued for Mumbai

Regional

Don’t trust the politicians : Zubeen

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam : Person From Karbi Hills Dies

Regional

Deben Dutta: One-man Enquiry Committee constituted

Comments
Loading...