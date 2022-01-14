Jitendra Narayan Tyagi Alias Waseem Rizvi Arrested In Dharma Sansad Hate Speech Case

Waseem Rizvi, now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi has been arrested by Uttarakhand police on Thursday in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case.

Additionally, two other key accused Yati Narsimhananda and Sadhvi Annapurna have also been asked to appear before them.

All the three are named along with others in the FIRs lodged in connection with the case.

While Rizvi has been arrested, notices for appearance under Section 41 A of the CrPC have been sent to Yati Narasimhanand and Sadhvi Annapurna, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told PTI.

Narasimhanand is the controversial priest of the Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad who had organised the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar.

In the event, Aannapurna was one of the speakers where highly provocative speeches were allegedly made against Muslims.

Recently, Rizvi changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi after converting to Hinduism. He is among more than 10 people who are named in the FIRs lodged in connection with the case. This is the first arrest in the case.