Jitendra Singh, Baijayant Panda Congratulates HBS

By Pratidin Bureau
Image tweeted by Dr Jitendra Singh
Shortly after Himanta Biswa Sarma was declared the next Chief Minister of Assam, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national Vice President Baijayant Panda congratulated him on his selection.

Singh said Sarma is set to play an important role in “India’s growth story” and called his leadership as “dynamic”.

“Congratulations Himanta Biswa Sarma for being elected as CM-designate of Assam. I am sure, under your dynamic leadership, the State of Assam and entire Northeast will usher in a new era of development and prosperity, and play an important role in India’s growth story,” Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP national Vice President Baijayant Panda also congratulated him on being elected as the new leader of Assam BJP Legislative party.

“Heartiest congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji on being elected new leader of Assam BJP Legislative Party. He was proposed by Sarbananda Sonowal Ji and seconded by Ranjeet Kumar Dass Ji and Nandita Garlosa Ji and elected unanimously under aegis of observers Narendra Singh Tomar Ji and Arun Singh Ji,” Panda tweeted.

The announcement of Sarma becoming the next Assam CM came after a party meeting held today in Guwahati.

Yesterday, Sarma and incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal attended a meeting chaired by BJP National president J P Nadda in Delhi to take a call on the leadership.

Earlier today, outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan.

