Top StoriesNational

J&K: 2 Indian Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Pak Shelling

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
0

In yet another border encounter on Thursday morning, two soldiers of the Indian army were killed in action and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir.

According to army officials, an unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday morning. The injured soldiers have been evacuated soon after.

Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia in a statement said that Pakistan fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara.

Related News

SI Exam Scam: Diban Deka Sent to 5 Days Judicial Custody

Datamation Launches E-Commerce Operations Across Northeast

Brexit: EU Takes Legal Action Against Britain

Heavy Rainfall To Lash NE Till Oct 5

“Two soldiers fatal. Four soldiers injured, being evacuated. Befitting response is being given,” he said.

A number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported this year especially in north Kashmir along the Loc.

According to senior army officers, the unprovoked ceasefire violation is primarily aimed at helping with infiltration of terrorists.   

You might also like
National

CBI opposes bail plea of Lalu Prasad Yadav

World

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed named Pak ISI chief

Top Stories

Budget: Rural Family To Get Electricity By 2022

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Accuses Director Of Sexual Harassment

Business

Com. Ministry mulls fixing minimum benchmark prices for different tea grades

World

Saudi women get a new right

Comments
Loading...