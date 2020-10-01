J&K: 2 Indian Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Pak Shelling

In yet another border encounter on Thursday morning, two soldiers of the Indian army were killed in action and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir.

According to army officials, an unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday morning. The injured soldiers have been evacuated soon after.

Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia in a statement said that Pakistan fired mortars and other weapons along the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara.

“Two soldiers fatal. Four soldiers injured, being evacuated. Befitting response is being given,” he said.

A number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported this year especially in north Kashmir along the Loc.

According to senior army officers, the unprovoked ceasefire violation is primarily aimed at helping with infiltration of terrorists.