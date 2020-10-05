J&K: 2 Jawans Killed, 5 Injured In Terror Attack

At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured on Monday after suspected militants attacked a road opening party (ROP) in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The attack took place at 12:50 pm today near Pampore bypass in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The area has been cordoned off, officials said.

Meanwhile, the injured CRPF personnel have been taken to a district hospital.

More details are awaited.