J&K: 2 Jawans Killed, 5 Injured In Terror Attack
At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured on Monday after suspected militants attacked a road opening party (ROP) in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The attack took place at 12:50 pm today near Pampore bypass in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
The area has been cordoned off, officials said.
Meanwhile, the injured CRPF personnel have been taken to a district hospital.
More details are awaited.