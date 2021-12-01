J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Pulwama

Two terrorists including a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander along with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert were killed in an encounter in Pulwama on Wednesday.

The two terrorists who were killed, have been identified as Yasir Parray, the commander, and Furqan, the IED expert.

They were reportedly involved in several terror crime cases.

The Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar told ANI, “Top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert and foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralized in the encounter”.

The encounter had broken out earlier in the day at the Qasbayar area of Pulwama.

