J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Kulgam district of  Jammu and Kashmir, HT reported.

Regarding the incident, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress.”

As reported, a cordon and search operation was carried out based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the said area. However, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists started firing at the security forces, who had to retaliate.

