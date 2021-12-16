J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Gunned Down In Encounter

Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that broke out at the Redwani area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Wednesday night.

The police said that the operation is still underway. Meanwhile, the two militants who were killed remain unidentified, they added.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, “Kulgam Encounter Update: Two unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow”.

