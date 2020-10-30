J&K: 3 BJP Workers Killed in Terrorist Attack

Three BJP workers were killed in a terrorist attack at Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Kulgam police said that the victims Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umar Ramzan Hajjan and Umar Rashid Beg couldn’t survive the attack.

The incident took place at Eidgah in YK Pora village in Qazigund on Thursday. According to a report of India Today, all three were travelling in a car when militants opened indiscriminate fire at them around 8.20 pm yeterday evening.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Locals informed the J&K police that the attackers fled in an Alto car.

A resident of YK Pora, Fida Hussain Yatoo was a district general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Umar Ramzan Hajjan and Umar Rashid Beg, both residents of YK Pora, were local BJP workers.

A case has been registered by Jammu and Kashmir police in this regard and further investigation is underway. The area around Eidgah in Qazigund where the attack took place has been cordoned off by the Indian Army and a search operation is underway.

The attack was also condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said in a tweet, “I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack on local political workers in Kulgam. He said in a tweet, “I strongly condemned the killings of political workers by the militants in Qazigund area of South Kashmir. Perpetrators of violence are enemies of humanity & such cowardly acts can not be justified; Law shall take its course & the guilty shall be dealt with sternly.”

“My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members & pray for eternal peace to the departed souls. I assure all the possible help from the Govt to bereaved families,” J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha added.