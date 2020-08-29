NationalTop Stories

J&K: 3 Terrorists, 1 Soldier Killed in Encounter

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between militants and a joint team of security forces at Zadoora village of Pulwama in South Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday. The terrorists have not been identified.

A soldier who was critically injured in the encounter has also succumbed to his injuries, PRO Defence, Srinagar, said.

This is the second encounter between militants and security forces within 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, security forces and J&K Police neutralized four militants during an encounter in the Kiloora area of the UT’s Shopian district. Officials also said that one militant had surrendered.

