J&K: 3 Ultras Killed In Encounter, IGP Says Over 100 Terrorists Killed So Far This Year

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area neutralized three militants during an encounter on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on Monday night, after which, an encounter occurred in the early hours of Tuesday as ultras opened fire on them.

In the exchange of fire, three ultras were killed. The identity and group affiliation of the militants are yet to be ascertained.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the total number of ultras killed this year has crossed 100.

“Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia and people of #Kashmir have led to #neutralisation of more than 100 #terrorists in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division,” Kumar said in a tweet.