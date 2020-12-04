J&K: 3rd phase of DDC elections concludes

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling concluded for the third phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections on Friday. Voting took place for 33 constituencies in this phase, 16 are in Kashmir valley and 17 in Jammu region.

Overall voter turnout till 11 AM was 25.58% across different constituencies spread over different districts of the Union Territory. The Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 13.64% while Jammu Division recorded 37.17% upto 11 AM.

As per the figures released by State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 15.90%, Bandipora 32.36%, Baramulla 12.63%, Ganderbal 7.38%, Budgam 28.11%, Pulwama 5.43%, Shopian 10.09%, Kulgam 41.60% and Anantnag 7.65%.

In Jammu Division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.03%, Doda 28.28%, Ramban 35.30%, Reasi 39.24%, Kathua 31.66%, Samba 39.85%, Jammu 39.31%, Rajouri 43.83% and Poonch 35.22% till 11 AM.

A total of 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu and 1254 in Kashmir division have been setup for the conduct of elections in a smooth manner. As many as 7, 37,648 electors are eligible to cast their votes in phase 3 which includes 385675 men and 351973 women.