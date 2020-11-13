J&K: 4 Indian Soldiers, 3 Civilians Killed In Pak Shelling

In yet another incident of cross-border firing, four Indian soldiers and three civilians were killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in several areas in North Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

As per reports, two Indian soldiers were killed in Pakistani firing in the Nambla sector in Baramulla. Mortars and other heavy weaponry were used by the Pakistani troops. A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector was also killed while a jawan was injured in the Haji Peer sector.

Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area in Baramulla district. A woman was also killed in the firing in Haji Peer sector of Uri.

According to army sources as reported by NDTV, around 6-7 Pakistan army soldiers, including two SSG (Special Service Group) commandos, have been killed and 10-12 more injured. They added that a number of Pakistani army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads have been destroyed and set on fire.

Officials say several people were injured in the Pakistani firing inside Indian territory.

Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said that the army blocked an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector.

“Suspicious movement was observed by our troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” he said.

“They fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” he added.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. Three terrorists were killed after an unsuccessful infiltration attempt during the intervening night of November 7-8. Three army soldiers, including a Captain and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.