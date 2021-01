In yet another militant attack, four Indian army personnel were grievously injured after a grenade was hurled at them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday morning.

The injured personnel were provided first aid locally and rushed to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for further treatment.

According to army spokesperson, the four soldiers sustained splinter injuries when the grenade was tossed on a road opening party at Shamsipora in Anantnag district.