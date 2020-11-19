J&K: 4 Militants Killed In Encounter

Four militants were neutralized in an encounter with security forces along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Thursday morning, reported various news outlets.

During the incident that took place near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota, a police man was severely wounded as well.

“Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu with Police, CRPF, and Army. The area is being sanitized,” the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu tweeted.

“They infiltrated from Samba Sector. The terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces during checking,” DGP Jammu Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said.

The area is being sanitised and security has been tightened, a news report said.

According to officials, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic in view of the encounter.