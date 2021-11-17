NationalTop Stories

J&K: 4 Terrorists Gunned Down, 2 LeT Associates Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

As many as four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with security forces on Wednesday.

Separate encounters between terrorists and security forces are underway in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam.

“Four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district. At both these places, encounters are going on,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said to ANI.

Meanwhile in Pulwama, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates have been arrested during a joint Naka checking on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered two ready-to-use IEDs were recovered from their possession. According to the police, the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate have been eliminated in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of  Srinagar.

